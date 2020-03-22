Menu
NEGATIVE: The Clifton Community Health Service treated its first suspected case of COVID-19.
Results returned for Clifton patient tested for coronavirus

Tesa Flemming
22nd Mar 2020 3:11 PM
DOCTORS at the Clifton Community Medical Services have confirmed that a patient who was being tested for coronavirus has returned a negative result.

The news joins Queensland Health confirmation that as of March 22, there are no confirmed cases in the Southern Downs. 

The small town become alarmed on Thursday when Clifton Community Medical Services General Manager Brad Jones posted a public notice reporting a patient was being treated for the virus.

Today, Mr Jones posted the good news as an update to the original post.

"Just confirming for everyone that the test results came back Negative," the post read.

Talking to The Chronicle, Mr Jones said the test brought home the seriousness of the situation.

"We have been a little bit removed up until now, but we have had some patients with concerning symptoms," he said.

"This is the first case we sent off for testing."

The results follow the confirmation of five new cases for the Darling Downs Health Services region over the weekend. 

The region includes the Southern Downs and South Burnett.

All new cases were located in Toowoomba.

