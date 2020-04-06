Restrictions still vital as no new virus cases confirmed in district

Social distancing restrictions are more important than ever despite no new confirmed cases in the Darling Downs yesterday.

DARLING Downs may have had no new confirmed cases of coronavirus yesterday, but health officials are enforcing social distancing restrictions more than ever.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it’s a step in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go.

“It goes to show that all of the measures that we’ve been putting in place over the last weeks are having an impact, and we need to make sure that we continue,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Sadly though, a fifth Queenslander has died, reminding us again of the seriousness.”

The state has a total of 907 confirmed cases, 40 of those in the Darling Downs health region.

The cases are spread between Toowoomba, Oakey, Kingaroy, Miles, Chinchilla and Warwick, with Stanthorpe yet to see it’s first confirmed case.

It has been confirmed that majority of cases are patients who have travelled overseas or had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.