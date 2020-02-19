RESTRICTIONS RELAXED: Council votes on future of town water

EMERGENCY water restrictions will be downgraded on the Southern Downs following a council decision this morning.

Residents across the region will be allowed to use an additional 20 litres of water each day, effective immediately.

It will be a welcome relief for those connected to the reticulated water system, who had been restricted to just 80L of water use per person, per day since partial water carting to Stanthorpe began on December 19.

Councillors voted to move the water restriction level from emergency (80L) to critical (100L) after significant rainfall in January and February filled Leslie Dam to 18.62 per cent and Connolly Dam to 75.1 per cent.

The welcome boost added an additional three years of water supply to the drought-stricken region.

Storm King Dam failed to receive inflow from the storms, remaining at a lowered capacity of 17.5 per cent or approximately three months of water.

Water carting will continue to take water from Connolly Dam in Warwick to Storm King Dam in Stanthorpe until it has at least six months worth of its own supply.

Councillor Neil Meikeljohn said council would be hesitant to relax restrictions further until carting was no longer necessary.