Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Restrictions could ease as key decision looms

by Jack McKay
21st Sep 2020 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A decision on whether to lift the 10-person limit on southeast Queensland homes and restrictions at aged care facilities could be made as early as this Thursday.

It comes as Queensland continues to record no new cases of community transmission, with health officials revealing today that September 10 was the last day there was a case thought to be infectious in the community.

A two week period of no new community transmission had previously been set as the time frame for when the aged care restrictions would be reviewed.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed this morning that Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young would be considering the aged care restrictions this week.

"Thursday would be 14 days after the last case thought to be infectious in the community," he said.

"So that's an appropriate review point."

It is understood that if a decision is made, visitors would be allowed to return to aged care, hospital and disability accommodation services once again.

A decision on whether to lift the ten person limit for homes in a number of southeast Queensland council areas is also expected to be made on Thursday, if no further cases of community transmission are recorded.

The Courier-Mail understands if the gathering restrictions for homes are lifted in those areas, then the new cap for gatherings would be 30 people - in line with the rest of the state.

The aged care restrictions and ten person limit for homes currently apply to the Brisbane, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Redland, Scenic Rim and Somerset local government regions.

Restrictions for aged care homes on the Gold Coast and Darling Downs were wound back last week.

It is understood if a decision is made to lift the restrictions, it would happen some time after Thursday.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Queenslanders really think of our state

        Premium Content What Queenslanders really think of our state

        News in the biggest ever survey of its kind in Queensland, over 8000 people have told us what they think about jobs, the economy, COVID-19 and our elected leaders.

        Warwick girl, 16, fights for life after high-speed crash

        Premium Content Warwick girl, 16, fights for life after high-speed crash

        Breaking Four teens from Warwick area hospitalised after two cars crash in suspected hooning...

        BREAKING: Man in serious condition after crash in Killarney

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man in serious condition after crash in Killarney

        Breaking The man in his 50s will soon be airlifted to hospital.

        ‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

        Premium Content ‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

        Sport Stanthorpe United will face the season’s toughest challenge on Sunday but one...