Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scott Morrison has confirmed restrictions will soon be eased but we will not have the details of this until Friday.
Scott Morrison has confirmed restrictions will soon be eased but we will not have the details of this until Friday.
Breaking

Restrictions hope as PM says some bans will ease but when?

Sherele Moody
by
5th May 2020 3:37 PM | Updated: 3:37 PM

SCOTT Morrison has confirmed restrictions will soon be eased but we will not have the details of this until Friday.

The PM said this afternoon that each state and territory would have their own roadmap for lifting bans but there would be further discussion when the National Cabinet meets.

"I will seek to have as consistent national position as possible, but ultimately each state and territory is  the arbiters of their own position, but I have no doubt they will seek to do that and as consistent a way as possible," Mr Morrison said.

"They are already moving on many restrictions,

"I would expect that on Friday there will be some restrictions formally eased which many states have already moved on.

"I think that framework will assist states but our hope that where we get to on Friday can lay out much more of the roadmap for Australians so they can see what is happening for weeks and months ahead."

Tap here for more information on schools, business, workplaces and economic impacts

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        premium_icon Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        News Any lifting on travel restrictions will be initially focused on allowing Queenslanders to travel within their own state, rather than reopening borders.

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        ‘Get tested': Qld Govt appeal as COVID-19 curve crushed

        News Premier provides latest on new coronavirus cases in Queensland

        Fireys concerned over ‘false sense of security’

        premium_icon Fireys concerned over ‘false sense of security’

        News While temperatures begin to plummet around the region, fireys are warning people to...

        Strict new dining rules once cafes, restaurants reopen

        premium_icon Strict new dining rules once cafes, restaurants reopen

        Health New COVID-19 guidelines to change dining out in Queensland