Restaurants remain closed during Stage 1 rollback

WE’RE (ALMOST) OPEN: Dee Davenport from Granite Belt Brewery prepares for the Stage 2 restrictions rollback. Bianca Hrovat

LARGER restaurants on the Southern Downs are unlikely to reopen at the weekend, despite government restrictions rolling back to allow dine-in customers.

The announcement, made by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday, was met with excitement by residents, some of whom have been isolated since March.

Steph Connell took to the Daily News Facebook to express the relief felt by many, writing she hoped the Warwick RSL would swing open its doors to a much-needed business boom.

Given the sheer size of the restaurant, however, that is unlikely to be the case.

Senior staff member Julie Lowe said the tight, 10 person limit meant the RSL would not be reopening until Stage 3 of the rollback.

There is no specific date set for Stage 3 in Queensland, though it is believed to be around July 10, should coronavirus outbreaks remain minimal.

"It's tough for everyone," Mrs Lowe said.

"It's tough on customers, tough on staff, and tough on a lot of businesses.

"But it just isn't financially viable to open for 10 patrons, especially when we can't open our bar or our gaming room."

This, too, is the case for the restaurant at the Granite Belt Brewery.

Owner Dee Davenport said, given the scale of their dining room, deck, and function areas, it simply wasn't practical to open during Stage 1.

Their small team of staff, buoyed by JobKeeper payments, have been using the downtime to refurbish the restaurant, repurpose the brewery to make hand sanitiser, and extend their reach to local markets.

"Financially, it just isn't worth doing," Mrs Davenport said.

"We would have to stop everything to allow ten people in for a lunch service, and given the amount they'd be able to spend in that period of time … the benefits just aren't there."

The brewery is likely to reopen its dine-in facilities during Stage 2 on June 14, but is further investigating their options with the help of the Southern Downs Regional Council.

"We're hoping because we're a bigger venue, if we have a COVID-safe plan we could be approved by the health authorities to have more patrons," she said.

The journey back to normality couldn't be mapped entirely by the government, however.

Mrs Davenport said her business would be very cautious about how quickly they reopened different areas, for fear of another outbreak.

"We've all breathed a big sigh of relief, to know we have a date to work towards," she said.

"But we'll be taking it steady - Who knows if there will be another spike? We're not ready to do that again.

"We don't want to take on more staff then have to possibly cease their employment, we need to rebuild our confidence in the economy first."

Mrs Lowe said the possibility of a real reopening date gave hope to the RSL staff, many of whom had been stood down.

"It's so good to have a timeline, and have an idea of when we can come back to work and start getting back to normal," she said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the customers, and getting back into that routine of getting up, going to work, achieving things and having a purpose.

"I miss our customers, you become a part of their lives."