Restaurant and cafe closure debate mounts

Toby and Tammy Robinson from Stanthorpe's Cafe 77 and Farmhouse Cafe & Co.

CAFE and restaurant owners have opened up a dialogue to address concerns around closures.

Debate has erupted in recent days around store closures on public holiday’s with members of the public taking to social media to voice some frustrations.

“There’s different factors, in my experience, that cause businesses not to open on public holidays and the biggest factor is cost,” Tammy Robinson said.

Tammy, along with husband Toby, run both Farmhouse Cafe & Co as well as Cafe 77.

“We weren’t open the last public holiday (Monday) due to illness.

“It caused a bit of an uproar because I’ve got two shops in the main street so if they close everyone notices.

“We’re wanting to try and find a solution and we’ve opened communication (with other store owners) about who is going to be open or not so we save any disappointment for tourists and for the town,” Mrs Robinson said.

The couple came to Stanthorpe with restuarant backgrounds in both Brisbane and Toowoomba.

She suggests Stanthorpe’s ‘laid back, country town’ way of business isn’t always conjusive to customer demand.

“We came here to slow the pace but the pressure is there.

“We’ve learnt it’s not going to be as laid back as we thought.

“Stanthorpe is a destination place and we have to respect that I guess,” she said.

Both Farmhouse and Cafe 77 will be open for tomorrow’s Stanthorpe Show public holiday from 8am-4pm, as well as on Saturday and Sunday.

Ridgemill Estate owners Martin Cooper and Michelle Feenan.

Granite Belt Wine Tourism president Martin Cooper suggests the closures do hurt tourism, but understands the reasoning.

“It’s something we as a board are discussing continually.

“The biggest issue of course is around penalty rates. It’s something like $54 an hour on a Sunday.

“That’s pretty hefty.”

The Ridgemill Estate winery owner says it’s regularly a topic of discussion at their cellar door.

“We get people who’ll check in and say to us ‘where can we eat?’.

“We’ll put the call out and find most places say they won’t be open

“Invariably the first question I always get asked is what restaurants can we go to,” Mr Cooper said.

Next Friday and Saturday would be an opportune time for businesses to remain open as 23 wine, food and travel journalists visit the area Mr Cooper said.

“The potential for stories and tourism out of this visit is incredible.”

Mrs Robinson said despite popular belief, business on public holidays is there.

“We were the only place open on New Year’s Day and we had 150 coffee orders in the first hour and a half.

“So the business is definitely there.”