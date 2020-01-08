Residents fed up with poor road maintenance

Maria Court resident Alan Colyer expects Southern Downs Regional Council to return to the street to fix the matter correctly.

Maria Court resident Alan Colyer expects Southern Downs Regional Council to return to the street to fix the matter correctly.

RESIDENTS at Maria Court have been left frustrated after Southern Downs Regional Council attended to the poor quality of road in their street.

Council repaired damages to the road several weeks ago but Maria Court resident Alan Colyer said it had only made matters worse.

“For the last seven years they have been constantly repairing it and repairing it.

“Splashing tar down and putting gravel on top.

“I don’t know why they have done it like this instead of the proper way.

“It’s not good enough, I think it’s a disgrace,” Mr Colyer said.

Maria Court residents are frustrated by the poor quality of road in their street.

Mr Colyer said Maria Court wasn’t the only street in the area facing these problems.

“They are all looking the same – all the streets that they did are like this.

“People are sick and tired of it, it’s not getting any better, it’s just getting worst,” he said.

Mr Colyer said he had spoken to two local councillors about the matter as well as lodging an inquiry through the SDRC website, but said council had failed to respond.

“Several people have complained to council and basically they were just told to suck it up.”

When asked to comment council confirmed that Maria Court had been inspected on a number of occasions, undertaking work as needed.

“This road was inspected just prior to Christmas,” Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman said.

“Work is being undertaken as necessary, such as the road sweeper doing a run to remove excess stones.

“From the inspection, it was clear that the hot weather had hindered the road settling and there was some ‘screwing’ of the stone on the bitumen where vehicles have turned.”

The work completed by council isn’t enough to satisfy the residents at Maria Court, with Anne Smith expecting the job to be done properly.

“I’ve had some visitors come and go over the holiday period and they told me that they have never seen anything like it,” Ms Smith said.

“I’m not a very fussy person but I think it’s a job that hasn’t been done well.

“I know the weather has some baring on it, but this is not up to scratch,” she said.

Mr Colyer says Maria Court isn’t the only street facing this issue.

Mr Colyer said all the residents in the street are frustrated by the matter and want to see the road repaired properly.

“It sticks on peoples tires and marks driveways, splashes up and scratches your car.

“I want to see it fixed permanently so it doesn’t happen again.”

Council has informed residents who have road related issues to lodge them through the SDRC mobile app or to contact Southern Downs Regional Council on 1300 697 372.