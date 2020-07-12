Menu
Resident describes traumatic scene following shark attack

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM
FOR Helen Dobra, the traumatic scene at Wilson's Headland on Saturday will remain etched in her mind.

The Wooli resident had been enjoying the water with her family just before 15-year-old Minnie Water local Mani Hart-Deville was attacked by a shark nearby. He later died at the scene.

"We were snorkelling around the side and my son was spearfishing just beforehand," she said.

"We had just gotten home when I got a call that one of my children's friends had been attacked by a shark."

Ms Dobra said she jumped in the car and returned to the beach.

"I found the paramedics and Mani on the beach, and family and friends," she said.

"It was a really traumatic scene."

Ms Dobra said the tragedy had shattered the Wooli-Minnie Water community.

"We have a very close community here in Minnie Water and Wooli, so it's quite tragic because everybody knows Mani and everybody knows the family so it's going to hit the community really hard," she said.

fatal shark attack minnie water north coast shark attack shark attack wooli wooli shark attack
Grafton Daily Examiner

