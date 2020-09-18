Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Central Queensland Rescue teams are currently on their way to a sinking boat with eight on board, including children, off the Central Queensland coast.
Central Queensland Rescue teams are currently on their way to a sinking boat with eight on board, including children, off the Central Queensland coast.
Breaking

Rescue crews en route to sinking boat with eight on board

by Cormac Pearson
18th Sep 2020 11:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A boat with eight people on board is sinking in Central Queensland with multiple rescue crews on their way to the scene.

The vessel is in the Stanage Bay area and are approximately 60 nautical miles east of Rockhampton.

Police are aware of the incident saying the boat is taking on water and requires evacuation.

The RACQ Central Queensland and Capricornia rescue teams are currently en route to the scene via helicopter.

Critical care paramedics are on board.

There are believed to be four adults and four children on board.

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter teams are currently rushing to the sinking vessel.
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter teams are currently rushing to the sinking vessel.

 

Originally published as Rescue crews en route to sinking boat with eight on board

boat rescue central queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s most popular dogs

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s most popular dogs

        News New data has found the most popular dog breeds across the region and our choice in pooch might surprise you.

        Emu Swamp works to move to next stage this week

        Premium Content Emu Swamp works to move to next stage this week

        News An important milestone for Granite Belt growers, who are on the cusp of increased...

        NAMED: 29yo charged with murder of Warwick man

        Premium Content NAMED: 29yo charged with murder of Warwick man

        Crime Police allege victim sustained fatal wounds to his face and head from a...

        Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        Premium Content Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        News Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, Chief Health Officer