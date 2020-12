UPDATE: A patient was airlifted off Fraser Island after being bitten by a snake.

The person was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

They were in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter is on its way to Fraser Island after a person was bitten by a snake on Tuesday morning.

The snake bite happened on Warry St about 9.11am.

Paramedics are assessing the patient at the scene.

More to come.