Rescue chopper called to extract man after paragliding crash
Paramedics and firefighters are working to retrieve a man after he crashed while paragliding east of Warwick.
It was reported that the man, aged in his 60s, hit a tree about 1.35pm on Monday.
He crashed in hard-to-reach bushland, about 500 meters from Emu Creek Rd and Upper Emu Creek Rd.
Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene, cutting scrub to create a landing zone for a rescue chopper.
It has been reported the man has serious lower back and pelvic injuries.
