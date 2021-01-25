Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was injured after crashing into a tree while paragliding.
A man was injured after crashing into a tree while paragliding.
News

Rescue chopper called to extract man after paragliding crash

Michael Nolan
25th Jan 2021 2:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics and firefighters are working to retrieve a man after he crashed while paragliding east of Warwick.

It was reported that the man, aged in his 60s, hit a tree about 1.35pm on Monday.

He crashed in hard-to-reach bushland, about 500 meters from Emu Creek Rd and Upper Emu Creek Rd.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene, cutting scrub to create a landing zone for a rescue chopper.

It has been reported the man has serious lower back and pelvic injuries.

Originally published as Rescue chopper called to extract man after paragliding crash

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend

        Premium Content GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend

        News Big numbers turned out to see the huge range of classic and vintage cars at the...

        TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        Premium Content TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        News Traditional ceremonies, sports events, and Australia Day pub classics. Here’s your...

        Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        Premium Content Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        News A rainy but far from drought-breaking start to 2021 has failed to dampen the...