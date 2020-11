EN ROUTE: A rescue helicopter is on its way to a road west of Stanthorpe after a motorcycle crash. Picture: Heidi Petith

A MAN is expected to be flown to a Brisbane hospital after a crash on a road west of Stanthorpe.

Emergency services were called to Stanthorpe Inglewood Rd, Warroo at about 1.28pm after reports of a motorcycle crash.

The man’s age is not yet known.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, a rescue helicopter is en route to the crash.

More details to come.