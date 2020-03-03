Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

Reports of fatality after car bursts into flames

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROAD is blocked, with police crews on the scene, following an accident that left a car in flames and a person with critical injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Glamorgan Vale Road at 10:17am, where a patient was treated for critical injuries.

Police sources have been unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the incident, but have stated a car was on fire.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

On Scene News Australia is reporting the crash as a fatality.

car fire glamorgan vale road road accident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia gets a sneak peek at why Stanthorpe is so great

        premium_icon Australia gets a sneak peek at why Stanthorpe is so great

        News People across the nation get a sneak peek of what’s been and what’s to come

        Face of farm steps down from spotlight

        premium_icon Face of farm steps down from spotlight

        News One of our region’s most iconic faces has decided to step down from the limelight...

        Driver ‘lucky to walk away’ after highway crash

        premium_icon Driver ‘lucky to walk away’ after highway crash

        News A car hit a logging truck on the New England Highway

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Granite Belt

        Vote on the ‘best of’ the Granite Belt

        News Help us decide on the region’s best..