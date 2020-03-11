Repeat police spitter free after brief jail time

A man has admitted to serious assault of a police officer by spitting.

AN IPSWICH man with a troubled past has served jail for yet another offence of spitting at a police officer.

Braydon Wayne Reeks, 27, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to the serious assault of a police officer by spitting at Ipswich on June 13 last year.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said Reeks's criminal history showed consistent offending since 2011.

Reeks had also received jail terms for assaults causing bodily harm and wilful damage.

"He has been before the Magistrates Courts at least 32 occasions and once in the District Court," Mr Anoozer said.

The court was told of two previous offences where Reeks spat towards a police officer. The spit missed in one incident but in the second offence in 2014 it landed on the officer's arm.

For that offence Reeks was released from custody after serving 19 days.

The Crown sought a jail term of 18 months with an additional three months activated for an existing suspended sentence.

Mr Anoozer said the latest offence took place when police went to Bell Street after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Reeks spat and the court heard his saliva ricochet off the officer's sleeve and into his mouth.

The defendant had already spent nine months in custody for other matters and the time could not be declared, but the court was told it should be taken into account when sentencing. Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said Reeks was intoxicated at the time, and had a low IQ of about 54.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC sentenced Reeks to a 15-month jail term, but with time already spent in jail considered he was released to parole on Monday, March 9.