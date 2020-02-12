Menu
Tom Hughes bowls for Toowoomba in Mitchell Shield. Stanthorpe will need to Toowoomba to beat Lockyer if they’re any chance of progressing to the final.
Rep side relient on rivals for final slot

Matthew Purcell
12th Feb 2020 2:00 PM

CRICKET: Stanthorpe’s Mitchell Shield side will be relying on Toowoomba to overcome Lockyer this weekend to progress to the final after their tie was washed out on Sunday.

Should Lockyer win, they’ll advance through to the final against Central Downs.

Dud Davis Shield action will take to the C.F White Oval pitch this Sunday from 9.30am, where they’ll face Lockyer.

A win there will send them through to the final.

Regular Stanthorpe Cricket Association action will also resume this Saturday, weather permitting, with Valleys, RSL and Souths filling out the top three positions.

