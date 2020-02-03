Rep side one win from shield final

SMASHING IT: Sam Dowie was in fine form for Stanthorpe's representative side on Sunday to help them get over Lockyer Valley.

CRICKET: Stanthorpe is one win away from confirming their place in the Mitchell Shield final.

The rep boys took it to Lockyer Valley on Sunday and despite an indifferent batting display, they managed to snare the win.

“We won the toss and batted first,” Stanthorpe representative player Ben Staley said.

“Sam Dowie was the rock of the innings really. He hit quite a few sixes and scored 91 in the end.

“So he was the real corner stone of the innings. He smacked their bowlers all over.

“But he didn’t have much support to be honest.”

Between the rest of Stanthorpe’s batting order, they combined to score 79.

“We ended up with 170 and thought it probably wasn’t going to be enough,” Staley said.

“But we bowled really well. Andrew Einam got 1-13 off 10 overs.

“He kind of set up the win for us to be honest.

“We never dropped a ball. Took all our catches. Our fielding and bowling won it for us.”

Cameron Crestani also contributed 4-27 with the ball.

Lockyer ended up all out for 136.

It was an impressive win for the Stanthorpe side.

“They’ve got 13 teams in their competition so they are always going to be really strong.

“For a 5 team competition in Stanthorpe to beat them two years in a row now that’s pretty good,” Staley said.

This Sunday Stanthorpe will face off against Toowoomba at C.F White Oval from 9.30am.

“If we win we’ll definitely be in the final,” Staley said.

If they make it through, they’ll take on Central Downs who are three wins from three at this stage.