BACK ON COURT: Stanthorpe Netball Association will head to the Darling Downs inter district carnival this weekend.
Sport

Rep netball hits courts with surprising standouts

Emily Clooney
29th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
NETBALL: Stanthorpe netballers will have their first opportunity to return to the courts this weekend, when the Darling Downs Inter District carnival gets underway.

The one-day carnival will be the first time several Stanthorpe players will play at the representative level, with the association taking five teams from under 12s to opens to the competition.

Stanthorpe Netball Association secretary Kay Knight said the enthusiasm and eagerness was high among players, desperate to return to sport.

“The girls had some training sessions on the weekend and some game time against each other,” Knight said.

“A lot of the new girls showed great potential and the old girls, although a bit rusty, were happy to be back.”

Teams from Warwick, Toowoomba, Kingaroy, Dalby and the greater Darling Downs region will vie for bragging rights, with the inter district season cut short to just two carnivals.

Knight said there would be little expectations on Stanthorpe players to win this year.

“We just want the girls to get back on court and enjoy these two carnivals that Darling Downs netball have put together,” she said.

“Our opens team look like they’re a force to be reckoned with, they’re gelling together well.”

