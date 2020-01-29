Rep cricketers face Lockyer showdown Mitchell Shield resumes

Cahal Davis with a spectacular catch against Stanthorpe in their last Mitchell Shield outing.

CRICKET: The Mitchell Shield representative campaign continues with a tough test for Stanthorpe.

Lockyer Valley will travel to C.F White for the Sunday showdown.

Stanthorpe needs to pull off a win if they’re any hope of progressing to this season’s final.

Stanthorpe Cricket Association president and Mitchell Shield representative Ben Staley said their two games to date have brought mixed performances.

“After losing our first rep game to Central Downs, we travelled to Slade Park to face Warwick,” Staley said.

“We batted first and after being 0/93 and 1/151 we collapsed to be all out for 172.

“Sam Dowie top scored with 78, with good support from myself with 39 and Charlie Moncada with 30.

“In the run chase Warwick were 3/40 then recovered to be 3/110.

“But, tight bowling from Andrew Einam, Charlie Moncada and Sam Dowie and brilliant catching put extreme pressure on their batsmen and in the end Warwick fell 5 runs short,” Staley said.

With one win and one loss to their name, the tie against Lockyer is a must win according to Staley.

“We need to win this Sunday to make the final.”

With an inexperienced line-up this season, strong performances from Staley, Sam Dowie, Charlie Moncada and Jamie Carnell are crucial.

Play gets under way from 9.30am.