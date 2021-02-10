Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NOT FOR LEASE: Stanthorpe renters fear there’s a dwindling availability for those working and living in the Granite Belt.
NOT FOR LEASE: Stanthorpe renters fear there’s a dwindling availability for those working and living in the Granite Belt.
News

Renters battling homelessness as region’s popularity soars

Tessa Flemming
10th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Stanthorpe mother and son have revealed the nightmare of finding rentals in the Granite Belt, as concern gowrs over a “crisis” in the wider Southern Downs market.

Elle Burges moved back to her hometown to care for her ill mother in 2008, but after 12 years of living in her rental, she was forced to move.

CLICK HERE TO ACTIVATE YOUR COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION

The chore was made almost impossible with only “one or two rentals” advertised per week.

“Back then, houses were easy to get. There were heaps to look at and you had your choice of houses at reasonable prices,” Ms Burges said.

But last year brought a difficult change, she said.

“The ones that used to be rentals seemed to have sold, and people are moving in because Stanthorpe has houses they can afford to buy,” she said.

Ms Burges and her son were forced to move into her mother’s house, which they were meant to be clearing out.

Still, the pair knew they were one of the lucky ones to have a roof over their head.

According to Ms Burges the average asking rent is $300 and upwards, cutting off a major section of the Granite Belt market.

“I don't know what people are doing, we had a backup,” Ms Burges said.

“If they’ve got a family it would be a nightmare, young ones can couchsurf but a couple with a baby or a couple of kids whose house is sold from underneath them, they would have nothing.

“Even being a single old person renting would be dreadful.”

She hoped measures could be in place to curb a lack of public housing before the problem grew dire.

“There’s a lack of government housing for people who can’t manage otherwise,” Ms Burges said. “It seems to be non-existent.

“I understand it’s a seller’s market and people want to do what’s best for themselves but it’s a mess across Queensland.

“Half of Australia is trying to move here.”

It comes as Warwick renters tell their own gruelling battles with the current rental crisis.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EVENTS BOOM: Regional tourism gets $150K cash injection

        Premium Content EVENTS BOOM: Regional tourism gets $150K cash injection

        News The investment will kickstart new events and give old favourites such as Apple and Grape a much-needed boost.

        OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Premium Content OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Crime Queensland’s anti-terror boss will head a new youth crime taskforce

        Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Jennifer Board death: Alleged vigilante driver up for murder

        Premium Content Jennifer Board death: Alleged vigilante driver up for murder

        Crime Murder charge over Jennifer Board’s crash death