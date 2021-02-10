Renters battling homelessness as region’s popularity soars

NOT FOR LEASE: Stanthorpe renters fear there’s a dwindling availability for those working and living in the Granite Belt.

A Stanthorpe mother and son have revealed the nightmare of finding rentals in the Granite Belt, as concern gowrs over a “crisis” in the wider Southern Downs market.

Elle Burges moved back to her hometown to care for her ill mother in 2008, but after 12 years of living in her rental, she was forced to move.

The chore was made almost impossible with only “one or two rentals” advertised per week.

“Back then, houses were easy to get. There were heaps to look at and you had your choice of houses at reasonable prices,” Ms Burges said.

But last year brought a difficult change, she said.

“The ones that used to be rentals seemed to have sold, and people are moving in because Stanthorpe has houses they can afford to buy,” she said.

Ms Burges and her son were forced to move into her mother’s house, which they were meant to be clearing out.

Still, the pair knew they were one of the lucky ones to have a roof over their head.

According to Ms Burges the average asking rent is $300 and upwards, cutting off a major section of the Granite Belt market.

“I don't know what people are doing, we had a backup,” Ms Burges said.

“If they’ve got a family it would be a nightmare, young ones can couchsurf but a couple with a baby or a couple of kids whose house is sold from underneath them, they would have nothing.

“Even being a single old person renting would be dreadful.”

She hoped measures could be in place to curb a lack of public housing before the problem grew dire.

“There’s a lack of government housing for people who can’t manage otherwise,” Ms Burges said. “It seems to be non-existent.

“I understand it’s a seller’s market and people want to do what’s best for themselves but it’s a mess across Queensland.

“Half of Australia is trying to move here.”

