Remembrance Day’s new significance for veterans

LEST WE FORGET: Norm Steele and Martin Corbett at a Remembrance Day event last year.

AS THE country prepares to honour its heroes, Stanthorpe veterans will use Remembrance Day as a chance come together after months of isolation due to Covid fears.

The relaxation of restrictions on large gatherings will see the Stanthorpe sub-branch hold its annual ceremony at 11am in Weeroona Park.

President Martin Corbett said this year’s ceremony would help “stop the isolation” Granite Belt members felt at the height of virus lockdowns.

“This is a chance to talk to our mates, fellow veterans and their families and let them know we’re here to help,” Mr Corbett said.

“Seventy-five per cent of our members are over 75, so they’re in that age group where Covid really affected their movements.

“The impact is that it’s an opportunity for our veterans to get together and it stops the isolation.”

Mr Corbett said the Granite Belt had a rich military history and more than 160 members in its sub-branch.

He said it was important to continue sharing the traditions of Australian history.

“Our job as the RSL is to ensure that we let people know what we’re doing and we’re remembering who we are and where we came from,” he said.

“These occasions are very important and make us remember what our forefathers did.

“We have to carry on their traditions and what they stood for, especially when you look at what’s happening around the world.”

This year’s commemorations will have extra significance for the branch, which will run a service with Texas members.

“I’m taking some people down there to run a service,” Mr Corbett said.

“They’ve only got six members and their township doesn’t have a big population, but it just shows how important it is.”

