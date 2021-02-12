‘Remarkable’ Millie, youngest QCWA member farewelled

At four years old, Stanthorpe’s Millie Marsden became one of the youngest members of QCWA.

Now 88 years later, the woman who helped build the organisation as we know it is being fondly farewelled.

Ms Marsden, aged 92, passed away Tuesday.

Border Division branch president Jacki Harvey said she had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love.

“I have only known her a relatively short time, only eight years. But in those eight years, I know my life has been better for knowing her,” she said.

“She was just the most remarkable woman I’ve ever met.”

Millie Marsden of Stanthorpe at the QCWA Conference.

Mrs Harvey said Millie’s many roles within the Stanthorpe branch and division and state levels were almost too numerous to name.

Millie first joined as an associate member with her mother and rose through the ranks, raising “thousands” along the way.

She was even the editor of the Country Woman’s Magazine for a time.

“She has attended every state conference since 1975, except for last year due to Covid,” she said.

“She was a friend to all, just always smiling and a happy person with a really wicked sense of humour.

“She will leave a big hole in the QCWA community and she will never be forgotten.”

Millie was also involved in many other organisations and activities, including the Leukaemia Foundation and organising regular bus trips to the Empire Theatre.

Member of the QCWA Stanthorpe branch Millie Marsden.

Fellow QCWA member Jenny Whitsed said Millie would be sorely missed.

“She did a huge lot over the years and she was just a lovely lady,” she said.

“She was always very capable and had a calming attitude on everything.”

Millie is survived by her four children, and grandchildren and great grandchildren.