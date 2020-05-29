Relief coming to a village near you

OBTAINING relief support has never been easier with the team from Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre practically bringing it to your door.

As part of their emergency relief efforts, GBNC will be taking up residence in village post office’s in the month of June.

It’s all in an effort to help people impacted by COVID-19 with clothes, food, petrol, bills and making ends meet according to GBNC’s Skye Sattler.

“Just come and see us, have a chat. We can help out in many ways,” Ms Sattler said.

Calls for help have been few and far between in the past few months.

But Ms Sattler said they’re starting to see a shift.

“It’s definitely picking up which is great to see.

“We’re seeing more people now coming forward who have had problems with drought, bushfires and COVID-19.

“I think word has gotten out that we are there to help.

“I don’t know if that has been because we’re out and about more. We’re hoping that’s what it is,” Ms Sattler said.

The not-for-profit Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre and St Vincent de Paul both offer the support, in alternate months.

From June 2 to June 30 GBNC employees will spend several days out in the Granite Belt villages.

Throughout the month they’ll head to Dalveen, Glen Aplin, The Summit, Ballandean and Wallangarra.

“We’re going to get feedback from that first week and see how we go,” Ms Sattler said.

“It’ll be handy for those people who mightn’t have transport to come into town to see us.

“We’ve heard some very confronting stories but we always debrief after.

“We’re just pretty much thankful we’re able to help in some way.”

They’re also back to doing face-to-face consults at their GBNC offices on Corundum St.

“We don’t bite,” Ms Sattler said.

To find out when they’ll be heading to your village phone GBNC on 4681 3777.