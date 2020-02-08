Regions recovery plans take flight

THE plan for Governor-General David Hurely to visit the Granite Belt this morning to discuss the progress of the region’s recovery plans was washed away, after three failed attempts for a safe landing in the current wild weather conditions.

The meeting at the Queensland College of Wine and Tourism was called off last minute with Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Tracy Dobie apologising for the inconvenience.

“To think that it is rain, and a considerable amount of rain impacting our region today forcing this cancellation is unbelievable,” Cr Dobie said.

Despite the Governors absence, majority of the staples in our community still made an appearance.

The regions road to recovery has been declared well underway, but one thing most can agree upon is that this is just the beginning.

“Even though we have grass on our paddocks and are getting plenty of rain, there is people who have suffered serve income loss that will take a year, two, three, four to recover,” Cr Dobie said.

Cr Dobie said there is a whole range of initiatives being done by council to support the community throughout the ongoing drought.

“The most important thing is water security.

“The water trucking between Warwick and Stanthorpe will continue until Storm King dam has at least six months’ worth of water.

“Once we get that then we will review our water restrictions across the whole of the region.

“We really need to return to average rainfall before we can say ‘okay we are going to lift restrictions back to a permanent level’.

“We have to have some community discussion in the meantime to what is that permanent restriction level going to be,” Cr Dobie said.

The drought declaration will be reassessed at the end of March, with Cr Dobie hoping for the region to returned to average rainfall by then.

“I’m hoping the state and federal government take into account what we have been through in these last years before they lift the drought declaration.

“This has been a really hard three to five years for some of our primary producers, and a really hard 15 to 18 months for others.

“We have to bear in mind that the fall out of that is still to come,” she said.

State Recovery Coordinator Ian Stewart said although the rainfall throughout our region is instilling hope in the community, hope isn’t something we can rely on.

“The double whammy of the drought followed by the bushfires has really had a major impact on the community.

“Today here we are talking about recovery from the bushfires and its pouring rain. What that rain symbolises is the hope that things will be better for the community in the future.

“But we don’t rely on hope and we don’t reply on assumptions. The government has been focused on that recovery since day one, since the bushfires occurred,” Mr Stewart said.

He said the Queensland bushfire season may be deemed as over, but that doesn’t mean the recovery process has either.

“There is a long way to go, recovery often takes years.

“To see the faces of the community now that they have that rain is a glimmer of hope, but we are in this for the long haul,” he said.

Granite Belt Drought Assist co-manager Glenda Riley agreed with Mr Stewart, saying this is just the beginning.

“I think it is being handled as well as it can be because there is only so much you can do.

“We have water available and the town and business is open as usual.

“This is just a nice reprieve. It will take a long while to make a significant impact upon the economy and the community,” Ms Riley said.

Councillor for communities, towns and villages Sheryl Windle also agrees, saying the community needs to remain proactive in the recovery process.

“I think the Government is doing everything that they possibly can to help in whatever way they can,” Cr Windle said.

“I don’t think that we can all sit back and wait for that to happen either. I think we need to try and be proactive to do some things for ourselves as well.

“I think we can always find a solution. It’s not just about us and them, it’s all about us working together.”

Cr Windle is remaining hopeful heading into the upcoming election, wanting to finish off some unfinished business.

“I’m certainly hopeful I’ll be there for at least one more term. We haven’t had a chance to really finish things.

“It will be nice to have a couple of new people on board and refresh ideas,” she said.