The Lifeline Darling Downs and South West store in Toowoomba.
News

Region to share $3.5 million Lifeline funding

Saavanah Bourke
26th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
LIFELINE will receive $3.5 million for counselling services, which will ‘flow down’ into the Darling Downs region.

Darling Downs and Southwest Queensland Lifeline CEO Derek Tuffield believes some of that funding will be donated into the Darling Downs region, including Stanthorpe.

“I had a call yesterday from Uniting Care who oversee 11 other lifeline centres in Queensland,” Mr Tuffield said.

“They confirmed that some of the funding will flow into the Darling Downs region, including Stanthorpe”

Lifeline Darling Downs and Southwest Queensland CEO Derek Tuffield. Picture: Kevin Farmer
With details ‘still in negotiation’, Mr Tuffield said he would expect exact figures by mid next week.

The announcement was made on Thursday by premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who said the funding will continue to assist Lifeline in their increasingly important work during the COVID-19 pandemic

“Lifeline has seen an unprecedented number of calls during COVID-19, and they are receiving around 24,000 calls a week,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

