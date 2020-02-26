Region to be broadcasted across the nation

ON AIR: The Today Show will broadcast their weather forecast live from Stanthorpe on Tuesday morning.

STANTHORPE will be in the national spotlight on Tuesday morning, broadcast into home right across the nation.

Channel 9’s Today Show will be returning to our region, with weatherman Tim Davies going to air from the Farley Street Piazza talking all things apple and grape.

Apple & Grape Festival President Max Hunter said the broadcast is a promotion for the upcoming event, highlighting our town, culture, heritage and apple and grape antics.

“It gives a real deal of publicity for our area,” Mr Hunter said.

Mr Hunter said a preview of grape crushing and apple peeling will be filmed live, giving viewers from all around Australia a taste of what the festival is all about.

He’s asking locals to get up bright and early to throw their support behind the gathering.

“We want as many people as possible to be there,” Mr Hunter said.

The first cross live from Stanthorpe will be 4.40am and live crosses to Stanthorpe will continue 5.06am, 5.36am, 6.06am, 6.36am, 7.08am and 7.36am.

The segments go live to air in southern states, but in Queensland they can be viewed one hour later, with coverage filmed early to accommodate watchers from southern states and their daylight-saving times.