Region continues to persist despite coronavirus knock back

BUSINESS CLOSURES: While no cases of the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed on the Granite Belt, the pandemic is having massive impacts on the local economy.

“DON’T lose hope” is the message from Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commence president Graham Parker, as our region’s businesses continue to close their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite no confirmed cases as of yet in the Granite Belt, that doesn’t mean the region’s economy isn’t feeling the devastating effects.

State and federal enforced social distancing rules have meant changes to the way rural towns operate, with no end date in sight.

“It’s not going to be a matter of weeks, this will be a matter of months,” Mr Parker said.

“As for how long, I have absolutely no idea.”

His message to the community though is to keep persisting and take one day at a time.

“Sometimes things can seem hopeless, but we are all going to be here on the other side of this and we will need all of our businesses more than ever,” he said.

“There is no doubt there will be holes in the market. The sooner we can get back to some form of normality the better.”

Along with majority of others, Mr Parker said this was something nobody was expecting to see in their lifetime.

“It’s unprecedented and has turned everyone’s lives on their heads,” he said.

“It is impossible for us to predict any outcomes.”

When it comes to making it out onto the other side, Mr Parker said that would depend on how well people could adapt to the continuingly changing circumstances.

“Some will survive this and some won’t,” he said.

“The sooner we can all abide by what is being enforced the sooner we can get back to our normal life.”

Overcoming a track record of crises among our community, Mr Parker is more than hopeful we can rally together and do it again.

“We are a very resilient community and we do look out for each other,” he said.

“That has become very obvious in the way we have dealt with past situations.

“We have seen some really tragic past situations over the years but we will get through it.

“We just need to try and be as positive as we can in these dark times.”