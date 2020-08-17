Menu
DOMINANT GAME: Stanthorpe United secured a 7 – 0 victory over South Toowoomba Hawks pushing them into strong finals contention.
Sport

Redbacks surge in dominant second half performance

Emily Clooney
17th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
FOOTBALL: Seven rounds into the home and away fixture in the Toowoomba Football League’s premier division, Stanthorpe United Redbacks have finally found the back of the net.

It was coach Brad Rub’s simple message to his players heading into the round 7 fixture, after narrow losses or one-point thrillers defining the start of their season.

“It was one of those games where we just ran away with it,” Rub said.

“It was good to have five different goal scorers too.”

The convincing seven to nil victory over the South Toowoomba Hawks wasn’t overshadowed by an early second half red card that saw the side drop to 10 men for 35 minutes.

Rub believed his side used the send-off to their advantage.

“They took it personally and upped the tempo,” he said.

“It’s very easy to use a red card as an excuse. I’ve seen much better sides roll over after something like that and throw the game away.”

This weekend’s clash against ladder leaders Willowburn is the side’s biggest test of the year, according to Rub.

“I don’t see why we aren’t going to threaten them, particularly with the improvement the guys of shown week in and week out,” he said.

“Everyone can be beaten and scored against; there’s no one that seems to be miles ahead of the pack.”

With the final game of the first half of the season to be played this weekend, Rub said players were finally starting to find their feet.

“I think everyone’s in the same boat with match fitness, every day fitness is so different,” he said.

“You can train hard but you’re not match fit. It’s that intensity for 90 minutes that makes the difference.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

