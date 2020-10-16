Redbacks’ reveal gameplan to solidify TFL position

ON THE LINE: The Redbacks will play their most important game of the season next weekend. Find out what the coach has to say.

STANTHORPE United has a chance to etch themselves into the history books next weekend with the minor premiership and Presidents Cup up for grabs.

The Redbacks could walk away with all the glory in the TFL’s premier men’s division if they’re victorious in the high stakes game against Willowburn or slump to third place on the ladder a week before finals kick-off

Head coach Brad Rub said he would rely on his players’ maturity in the all-important match.

“It’s a big game for us not just as a team but as a club because we can come away with some silverware in our first season that no Stanthorpe side has achieved in Toowoomba,” Rub said.

“We’ve got a very mature side and the old cliche is to treat every game on its merits, but it’s hard not to get excited about this.

“Emotion is a good thing particularly when you have something to play for.”

The injury-riddled Redbacks will head into the important game well-rested with a bye this weekend.

It’s a rest Rub said would be rewarding for his hardworking side, who have been down on players for the past three weeks.

“The character everyone has shown over the past three weeks with so many injuries and changes in formations has been amazing,” he said.

“There’s been no complaining or second-guessing, everyone is getting in and doing their job.

“To me that’s the character of the side; it’s all about the team, it’s not about the individual.”

With so much riding on the next weekend’s match, Rub hoped his side would draw on their last victory over Willowburn for inspiration.

“The first game against them, we came away with a 2-1 win; it was the grittiest win I’ve been apart of and they all played out of their skin,” he said.

“If we can get that same mentality again and having something to play for, it will be a good clash to watch.”

The Redbacks’ game will kick-off at 3pm Sunday October 25 at Commonwealth Oval, Toowoomba.

