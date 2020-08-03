Redbacks narrow focus ahead of critical game

BALL IN NET: The message for Stanthorpe Redbacks is simple this week from coach Brad Rub, who said players just need to get the ball in the net. Picture: Kevin Farmer

BALL IN NET: The message for Stanthorpe Redbacks is simple this week from coach Brad Rub, who said players just need to get the ball in the net. Picture: Kevin Farmer

FOOTBALL: The Stanthorpe United Redbacks will have just one goal in mind when they take to the field this weekend – “get the ball in the back of the net”.

It’s the message coach Brad Rub will preach when players return to training this week after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Gatton yesterday.

The simple objective is one Rub hopes will help the young side gain momentum in the Toowoomba Football League’s premier division.

“We had our opportunities to win it, we’re creating the chances and we’ve got to get a bit more goal thirsty, that’s what we’re missing,” Rub said.

“We can see that it’s coming, the combinations are coming and we do knock the ball around well.”

Playing with four men down, Rub believes the side will welcome back previously injured and unavailable players this weekend.

“We’ll have three starting players back in the line-up this weekend, which will restrengthen that core group,” he said.

Three games into the extended season, Rub said this weekend’s match-up against an unknown Western Wanderers would be critical to gaining momentum.

“I think there’s a good chance to push home that we are here and hopefully walk away with a win,” he said.

“We need some fluidity going forward and after that game last week that got washed out, we’ve played three games in five weeks.

“It’s not fantastic but the boys are mature enough to understand it happens at times.”

With a home crowd advantage, Rub hopes the side will come together to solidify their place in the competition.

“We get a game at Warwick this weekend, which isn’t as far to go,” he said.

“We’re still getting 10 to 15 supporters to every game, there’s families of players and club officials and people are making the trip.

“Hopefully a bit closer to home, will bring some more supporters for us.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Football’s future given new voice

Rep netball hits courts with surprising standouts

WASHED OUT: Redbacks’ new challenge

Gremlins pledge to bring footy back to the region