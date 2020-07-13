Redbacks fire in first hitout of season

UNDERDOGS WIN: Stanthorpe United have defied the odds claiming their first victory in the TFL’s premier division against Highfields on Saturday night. . Picture: Kevin Farmer

FOOTBALL: The Stanthorpe United Redbacks have solidified their position in the Toowoomba Football League’s premier division with a 3-0 victory over Highfields on Saturday night.

It was the amalgamated side’s first hit out in the division, after the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions allowed the season to go ahead.

Head coach Brad Rub was ecstatic with the team’s victory after training together for just two weeks.

“It was the great unknown for us, we didn’t know if we’d be able to compete and how we would go,” he said.

“To get the win is a big confidence booster. It definitely gave the boys some high spirits on the trip home.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start.”

Stanthorpe United players celebrate their 3-0 victory, the first time many have played together.

The confidence boosting win wasn’t without its lessons, according to Rub.

“I think it would be unfair to say there are flaws, polish is what we need to work on,” he said.

“(We can be) a bit more clinical upfront but we created enough opportunities.”

Stanthorpe’s late acceptance into the premier league season will have its consequences, with the club unable to host any home games.

However, it is believed at least four games will be played in Warwick as Stanthorpe home games.

“We would love to have some games in Stanthorpe but due to the late entry, we couldn’t do it,” Rub said.

“I don’t think (travelling) is a negative thing, it gives them some good time together to get their minds on the game.

“That helps with the bonding and gelling, and forging some good friendships from rivalries in past years.”

Celebrations will be short-lived for the team, who will turn their focus to Sunday afternoon’s game against Rockville Rovers.

Rub said he was eager to go head-to-head with his former club.

“They’ve definitely got talent all over the park, I do know they had a mix first few games,” he said.

“It’ll give us another good understanding of where we sit in the competition.

“It was more about for us, working out whether we are at that level.

“Confidently, and quietly, I always believed in them and they had to see it for themselves.”