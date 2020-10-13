’Red tape’ blamed as campground turns away visitors

ONLY CAMPERS: Foxbar Falls has seen a spike in tourism demand but it’s forced the owners to limit some of their guests.

A SPIKE in visitors at Foxbar Falls has prompted the popular campground’s owners to stop day-trippers, with too much “red tape” to blame.

The campground, located in Amiens, has seen a rise in the number of both local guests and tourists.

The privately owned property remains open to paying campers however has blocked access to day-trippers looking to picnic and bushwalk at the site as well as swim in the dam.

Campground manager Brendon File said the necessary measures were taken to ensure campers had an enjoyable experience.

“We just don’t have that much room; we have the campgrounds but we try and keep it a small number, so it is a quality experience for the campers,” Mr File said.

“If we take on other people, we’re restricted by the number of campers we can have.

“It’s a liability and insurance problem.”

The owners of Foxbar Falls have made the decision to restrict the number of day visitors at their popular campground.

The campgrounds have been open to guests for 22 months, according to Mr File.

Restrictions brought on by COVID-19 have increased the “unique property’s” demand.

“It was difficult in the first year with drought and fire,” he said.

“But COVID has been good for us and for other camping-type places because everyone is forced to go back to camping.

“All of the dams are basically full (at the grounds), so we have had a lot of people who want to come out and have picnics and go swimming.”

While the limitations on guests have been imposed due to COVID, Mr File said it was unlikely the site would open to the day-trippers any time soon.

“We would love to have everyone here but it’s just the red tape and running a business,” he said.

“There are other places people can go like Storm King but we’re a private property and not a national park.”

