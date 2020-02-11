Red carpet moment: Nocking on Hollywood’s door

Bundaberg-raised jeweller Vanessa Nock has designed and crafted a set of earring for each of the 2020 female Academy Award nominees.

Bundaberg-raised jeweller Vanessa Nock has designed and crafted a set of earring for each of the 2020 female Academy Award nominees.

LITERALLY reaching for the stars, Bundaberg-raised jeweller Vanessa Nock has designed and crafted a set of earring for each of the 2020 female Academy Award nominees.

Nearly a year on from the $35,000 bikini she helped bring to life, Ms Nock said she was very excited to contribute to the giftbox created by Janine Hall, the founder of Twenty2Luxury Australian Artisan Celebrity Gifting.

The $1000 box contained items from small Australian boutique businesses, personally invited to be part of the first Aussie Artisan Celebrity Gifting, including Ms Nock's Uniqueness Designer Jeweller.

Bundaberg-raised jeweller Vanessa Nock has designed and crafted a set of earring for each of the 2020 female Academy Award nominees. Chalcedony earrings with feathers.

Having met Ms Hall at a networking event, Ms Nock said what started with comments on her shoes led to designing a set of earrings for Scarlett Johansson, Margo Robbie, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, Kathy Bates, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Warren and Vivian Baker.

She said the earrings were based on a set she designed nearly 10 years ago.

She said every time she wore the set, she would get compliments about the fun, intricate and stylish accessory.

UNIQUENESS: Blue Howlite Sunshine Swirls made by Vanessa Nock for the Oscar 2020 nominees.

While the designs are the same, fitting with the uniqueness Ms Nock prides herself on, each set of earrings being unique. No two sets have the same stone and the design is the perfect balance of simplicity and beauty.

The stones used include Rose Quartz, Citrine, Onyx, Chalcedony, Black Spinel, Carved Shell, Agate, Fluorite.

UNIQUENESS: The tray of Natural gemstones used in all of the earrings in the gift bag.

"All of the earrings are handmade in Sterling Silver," Ms Nock said.

She said it took quiet a few hours to create the 10 pieces, which had to be ready before the new year.

She said the first one was always quicker to make than the second, which had to perfectly mirror the first.

Bundaberg-raised jeweller Vanessa Nock has designed and crafted a set of earring for each of the 2020 female Academy Award nominees.

Humbled by the experience, Ms Nock is now "hanging on for the ride" and looking forward to whatever opportunities came her way.

While in love with creating jewellery, her passion is the story behind each piece.

She said creating a forever afterpiece for someone was truly special.

At the moment, earrings are one of the most popular items of jewellery, other than wedding rings.

Ms Nock said if someone was wearing a piece of jewellery, chances were it was a pair of earrings.

For more on Ms Nock's work, head to https://vanessanock.com.au/