KEEP THEM COMING: Stanthorpe Containers for Change employees Josh and George Patti.
Recycling rates skyrocket despite virus restrictions

Saavanah Bourke
11th May 2020 5:01 PM
THOSE who rely on the popular container recycling scheme for income are in luck during the coronavirus pandemic, as the operation continues despite social distancing requirements.

Southern Downs Containers for Change spokesman Adam Nicholson said since launching the scheme 18-months ago, Stanthorpe’s recycling rates continued to skyrocket.

“The Southern Downs area has grown just as fast as anywhere in the state,” Mr Nicholson said.

He said the monthly recycled container volume in the Southern Downs for March was nearly seven times higher in comparison to March, 2019.

“April was more than four times higher than the same time last year,” he said.

Despite the social distancing measures that have been taken to limit contact, Mr Nicholson said people had adapted well under the circumstances.

“We’re continuing to implement social distancing and increasing contactless options as well as asking customers to keep up their good work,” he said.

With impressive growth in the last 12 months, the virus restrictions have failed to slow that down.

“The positive response to COVID-19 restrictions from our customers and operators has meant the scheme can continue to operate.

“That’s been welcome news for the many individual collectors and charities who rely on the income generated through the scheme,” he said.

“As you’d expect, our customers are recycling in slightly different ways – our commercial volumes are down due to the closure of events and venues but, at the same time, we’ve seen a spike in new scheme IDs and more customers choosing to use bag drops.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

