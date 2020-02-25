Menu
FOR THE WIN: Stanthorpe State High School’s yellow house Wright proved they are the ones to watch.
News

Record-breaking day for student swimmers

Saavanah Bourke
25th Feb 2020 9:58 AM
SWIMMING: Students from Stanthorpe State High School went head-to-head at last week’s annual swimming carnival, but it was swimmers from the yellow house Wright who proved to be the most worthy contenders.

Sports co-ordinator Sarah Day said the house was unstoppable all day, bringing home three out of the four awards up for grabs.

“Nothing could stop Wright this year winning the Overall Champion house trophy, not even a message of support for green house Finch from our Mayor Tracy Dobie,” Day said.

That wasn’t the only trophy the house walked away with, picking up the participation shield and relay trophy also.

“With strong participation across all year levels, the participation was taken out by Wright.

“The relay trophy was a tight contest between Wright and green house Finch, but again Wright came out on top,” she said.

Four school records were broken throughout the day, two of which Brooke O’Brien took out securing her the champion spot for the 16-year-old girls aged division.

The other two records were broken by 14 year-old was Brae Willman who swam the 50 metre breathe stroke in 42.46 seconds and 15-year old Aliesha Rogers who swam the 50 metre freestyle in 28.65 seconds.

Day said the new house leaders for 2020 were very impressive, keeping the atmosphere at a high for the entire day.

“The House Captains did a great job with their respective skits and it was a very fun day,” she said.

