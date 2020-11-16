RECALLED: Do you still have these products in your cupboard?

Several products have been recalled by the ACCC over safety concerns.

THE role of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is to identify and address the risk of serious injury and death from safety hazards in consumer products.

In the past few weeks, the commission has issued recalls on everything from chocolate to a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

In some cases, such as the chocolate, it's a health issue and the product should not be eaten, and returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

In the case of the motorbike, a faulty part has been detected and it should be returned to a dealer for the part to be replaced.

It is worth checking what you have in your cupboard was safe after a mother suffered serious burns to her body from an Aldi pressure cooker, recalled in 2017.

Giovanna Simonetti recently posted about the incident on social media.

"I was lucky it didn't reach my toddler or his friend, as my arm blocked the flying lid that was heading (in) their direction," she wrote.

Ms Simonetti was using a Crofton Chef's Collection 6L Pressure Cooker, which was sold at Aldi in June 2017 and recalled in August that same year.

If you come across an unsafe product you can report it to the ACCC via this form.

Ozganics Australia Pty Ltd is conducting a recall of Pete Evans Healthy Everyday Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g.

1. Undeclared allergens

Pete Evans' "healthy" simmer saucehas been urgently recalled over fears it could trigger an allergic reaction.

The popular $5 product - Pete Evans Healthy Everyday Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g - which retails across independent and major food stores across the country, has been recalled over undeclared allergens.

"Thai Green Curry Sauce 330g has been labelled incorrectly as Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g which has resulted in the presence of fish (an undeclared allergen)", Food Standards Australia and New Zealand stated in a media release issued on Wednesday.

One of the rompers recalled by Best & Less.

2. Choking hazard

Late last month, parents were warned to check their child's wardrobe after Best & Less issued a recall on a popular romper outfit.

Best & Less French Terry Printed Baby romper has been recalled due to parts of the outfit potentially being a choking hazard to babies.

The recall was due to the outfit having detached or loose snaps which could be a potential choking hazard to babies.

CNP Brands — Bebecare Pod Nui High Chair, Childcare Pod High Chair and Childcare Coda High Chair. Picture: Supplied

3. Unsafe high chair

Australian parents have been warned to check their children's high chairs, as a national recall was issued for a range of popular chairs sold across the country.

Product Safety Australia issued the recall for CNP Brands - Bebecare Pod Nui high chair, Childcare Pod high chair, and Childcare Pod high chairs over fears of injury to small children.

PSA said the plastic casing at the top of the high chair may develop cracks or break, which could lead to the chair legs twisting and can impact on the strength and stability of the chairs legs.

The affected models are those supplied between January 13 2016 and November 2 2018, and bought at Big W, Baby Bunting online, Target, Baby Junction, Amazon online, and catch.com.au

The Ring LLC Video Doorbell – 2nd Generation, available from a variety of outlets was recalled.

4. Fire hazard

A doorbell was recalled was recalled on Wednesday as it posed a serious risk of fire or injury.

The Ring LLC Video Doorbell - 2nd Generation, available from a variety of outlets was recalled.

If the wrong screws were used to install the doorbell to the mounting bracket, the screws can damage the lithium battery.

What are the hazards?

If the lithium battery is damaged during installation, this could result in a fire or serious injury risk.

Close to 100 vehicles on the Northern Rivers still have the Takata airbag installed. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

5. Airbag recall

Hundreds of cars across the North Coast are potential death traps as they drive around with a dangerous airbag that have caused death in a number of crashes.

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission is urging consumers to check if their vehicle has the Takata airbag and book them in for a replacement.

The commission has released figures that show how many cars still have the dangerous component across the North Coast, and in some towns it's close to 100 still on the road.

Coffs Harbour leads the way with 129 vehicles still yet to have changed over the airbags, with Byron, Ballina and Grafton around 75 each.

Children's play kit recalled over safety fears.

6. Undisclosed ingredients

A range of children's "make it on your own" kits have been pulled from shelves over safety fears after failing to disclose the products' ingredients.

The line of DIY items from Brazco International recalled by the consumer watchdog includes Sparkling Modelling Soap, Scented Lip Balm and science Perfumed Bath Bombs.

The Bounce ball has been recalled over fears there could be plastic embedded inside.

7. Plastic contamination

An urgent recall was issued in late October for one of Australia's most popular protein balls over fears there could be plastic embedded inside.

Food Standards Australia issued the recall for the 40g Bounce Protein Ball Cashew Caramel.

