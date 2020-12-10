Menu
Warning for recall from KMart
RECALL: Could your Kmart decorations hurt the country?

Adam Hourigan
10th Dec 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
WITH Christmas approaching, many frugal shoppers will have made their way to their mecca for bargains to decorate the house.

The many Kmarts in the area provide a huge range of decorations at low prices, but they have a warning over one which has been sold in the past month.

Their Half Wicker Wreath with Berries item, which was being sold at stores between September 26 and December 7 is being recalled from shops.

Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart
This follows the discovery that the treatment given to this product has been determined to have been ineffective. This means that it may contain organisms that could affect plants native to the country.

This could potentially pose a risk to the native flora of Australia.

>>> FULL LIST: 40 products that were recalled from shops last month

Customers are advised that they should cease using their product immediately and return the product to any Kmart store for a full refund.

For more information, phone Kmart Customer Service on 1800 124 125 or visit www.kmart.com.au

For more information on product recalls visit productsafety.gov.au

christmas decorations kmart australia product recall recall
