REALITY TV buffs - it's been confirmed.

The popular Australian reality TV dating show Love Island has been locked in to film on the Gold Coast in 2021.

A statement was released by the Nine Network saying they will take over a villa in the city to film for the show in the new year.

"Love Island Australia coming live from the Gold Coast in 2021. What could possibly go wrong?," the statement from Nine said.

Some of the contestants from season two of Love Island Australia. Supplied by Channel 9

"Season three will see a new group of Australia's sexiest singles who have given up on finding love the modern way.

"By being an influencer and sliding into another influencer's DMs - to embrace the love quest in the traditional way: in a villa on the Gold Coast filled with cameras and really hot people."

It will be the first time Love Island has been filmed in the city, with the show's past two seasons being shot in Spain and Fiji.

Eoghan Murphy from the Gold Coast during season two of Love Island Australia. Picture: Channel 9.

Edyn Mackney starred on season one. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

The host for the series has not yet been confirmed but the Gold Coast's Sophie Monk has been the face of the show for the past two seasons.

Contestants are isolated from the world and live in a villa. They have to compete in a series of challenges to find the love of their life and win the competition.

There has been an array of Gold Coast contestants star on the show in the past including Edyn Mackney, Eoghan Murphy and Adam Farrugia.

Originally published as Reality TV show Love Island to film on Gold Coast