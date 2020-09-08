Real estate thriving in early stages of recession

NO SIGN OF RECESSION: Scott Mann (left) said the Granite Belt’s real estate market was thriving on the back of an announcement the country was in recession.

THE announcement Australia has entered a recession caused little concern for Granite Belt real estate agents, who have seen an increase in listings and potential buyers.

Australia’s gross domestic profit dropped seven per cent in the last quarter – the country’s worst decline in nearly three decades.

Figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics also suggest household spending has declined, with people saving 20 per cent of their disposable income.

For agents on the Granite Belt, the “boutique” nature of the area continues to lure new buyers.

CEC Mann sales representative Scott Mann said business had been “flat out”.

“We go the opposite way (in recession) – the real estate market is very buoyant at the moment,” Mr Mann said.

“Compared to a normal time, the busier we are the less listings we’ve got. At the moment, we’ve got a lot of both.”

Stanthorpe’s median house price currently sits at $320,000 for a four-bedroom home, according to realestate.com.au data.

Mr Mann said the positive market shift was driven by buyers’ inability to spend money on overseas holidays.

“I think it’s got a lot to do with the current situation with COVID. If people have the money there, they’re future-setting themselves,” he said.

“At the moment, they’re moving their plans forward.”

The Granite Belt’s market has been inundated with buyers from Brisbane, according to Crisp Real Estate principal Norman Crisp.

“Usually, in years gone by, it’s always been about two thirds of our buyers are from Brisbane. At the moment, I’d say it’s 90 per cent,” Mr Crisp said.

“They’re all talking about lifestyle change and an easier way to live. I think that lockdown in March showed that they don’t have to be living in the city to go to work every day.”

