Real estate boom from metro buyers

IN DEMAND: Stanthorpe Real Estate’s Logan Steele (right) said he can’t keep up with the supply and demand of the region.

DEMAND for real estate across the Granite Belt is growing, with many agents reporting an increase in the number of inquiries for properties.

The relaxation of coronavirus restrictions and increased interest in the region from tourists has seen genuine buyers inspecting properties in both Stanthorpe and the outer-lying suburbs.

Stanthorpe Real Estate principal agent Logan Steele said many of the interested buyers in the region at the moment were from metropolitan areas.

“We’re starting to get more inquires for people wanting to move to the area from Brisbane and the Gold Coast,” he said.

“Most people, where they can, are just getting on with life.”

Mr Steele said many people were interested in moving to regional towns for a quieter lifestyle after spending months at home during lockdown.

“We’re finding more people are realising they can work from home, there’s a lot more people doing that,” he said.

“So the city will see some of the commercial businesses close as people start to work from home.”

The median house price in Stanthorpe currently sits at $340,000 for a four-bedroom property, according to realestate.com.au.

The demand for listings has left many agents scrambling to keep up with eager buyers, according to Mr Steele.

“I’m pretty short of stock but when you put it into price categories, there are properties out there,” he said.

“There’s very few properties that compare with each other and new listings standout well.

“There isn’t as many listings for the inquiries I’m getting, even though I have stock available.”

While the demand for owner-occupied properties is growing, Cold Country Real Estate agent Bruce Green said there were very few rentals around the area.

“I don’t deal with a lot of investment stuff, but the rental side doesn’t seem to be as strong from what I’m seeing,” he said.

“If there was more work in town, the rental side will kick on again.

“That’s the only reason it’s down because we haven’t got that work and the water.”