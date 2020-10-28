Real estate agent sacked over YouTube rant

A real estate agent who admits 'I’m a racist' was arrested and lost his job over 'extremely hateful and racist' comments caught on video.

A hateful Arizona real estate agent is out of a job for confronting two black men outside his condo building - telling them they weren't welcome due to the colour of their skin.

Video of the Friday incident, which has gone viral, shows Scottsdale Realtor Paul Ng asking the men, including YouTuber Dre Abram, why they are taking pictures outside his building - before he then flatly admits to being racist and hurls a racial slur at them.

"Why are you coming over here?" Abram asks Ng.

"I just want to see what you guys are taking pictures of," Ng replies.

"Why is it your business?" Abram says.

Ng then says the area is his home while noting recent "problems" in the neighbourhood, prompting Abram to say he doesn't care about those issues and that Ng doesn't know him, the footage shows.

Andre Abram and Paul Ng in a screenshot from the YouTube video. Picture: Storyful

"Do you know a lot of white men are doing racist things in this world, sir?" Abram then asks Ng, who initially says no before revealing his self-proclaimed bigotry.

"I'm a racist," Ng admits. "I'm a racist. So what's the issue?"

"OK, that's fine, so what's your point?" Abram continues. "Why are you here?"

"Because this is a no-n***** zone," Ng replies.

Abram later posted the video on social media, where it went viral and led to Ng's arrest on a charge of disorderly conduct, the Phoenix New Times reported.

Ng was also fired from his job at Russ Lyon Sotheby's Real Estate Agency in Scottsdale for his "extremely hateful and racist" comments on the footage, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

"Upon learning of this video, we took immediate action in severing his license, terminating his involvement with us effective immediately and condemning his disgusting behaviour," the statement read.

The luxury real estate firm also notified the Arizona Department of Real Estate and recommended that Ng's license be revoked.

"Though Ng had not sold a home with us in two years, commissions we find going back further than that will be donated to local charities," the company said.

Ng, meanwhile, told KPNX off-camera Monday that he should not have said what was captured on the footage.

"It's just so hard to kind of go back and replay," Abram also recalled to the station. "I think it's one of those numbing feelings. Someone is seriously doing this to me right now? And at that point, it's 'Be smart, be smart.'"

