READY TO GO: Company given small window to desilt dam

THE debate over dam desiltation has been one that’s raged for several year’s.

With Storm King Dam receiving some rain inflow over the past week, it’s an issue that has again reared its head.

Southern Downs Regional Council put the project out to tender some months ago and have only just engaged a company to undertake the works.

At a special council meeting on Monday, February 3, councillors resolved to enter into a contract with Johanson Earthmoving and Construction Pty Ltd.

“This contract has been awarded on the condition that project is to be completed within three months,” an SDRC spokesperson said.

“As Storm King Dam is no longer being used to supply drinking water to Stanthorpe, the current low water levels has resulted in an opportune time to desilt the dam.”

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Storm King Dam. Cr Dobie has urged the state government not to change the region’s drought declarations come March.

Despite Mayor Tracy Dobie suggesting on Monday the project could be postponed due to the recent rainfall, saying “we’ll see what happens over the coming days to see whether that project can continue or whether it needs to be paused and we recommence once inflow into Storm King Dam has stopped”, it’s all systems go according to council’s spokesperson.

“Regardless of the weekend’s welcomed rain, desilting operations are still expected to go ahead as planned and will commence shortly.”

Mayor Dobie this week welcomed the rain, but said the region was a long way from being free from the shackles of drought.

“The drought is not over. I keep saying that one rain event doesn’t break a drought.

“I hope the state government has learned the lessons from March 2017 when our drought declaration was lifted at the end of March after ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

“We really need significant rainfall now over a period of time before the drought declaration is lifted,” Cr Dobie said.

The state government are due to review those drought declarations again at the end of next month.