Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AROUND THE CORNER: The Redlands4Stanthorpe rugby league carnival will kick off on Saturday morning.
AROUND THE CORNER: The Redlands4Stanthorpe rugby league carnival will kick off on Saturday morning.
News

Raring to go: Carnival right around the corner

Saavanah Bourke
11th Mar 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The long-awaited Redlands carnival is just around the corner, with more than 1500 people and players anticipated for the day.

Gremlins junior vice president Mitchell Hurtz said there will be 12 games played across the day, with players aged from Under 7s right through to senior teams taking the field.

“Everyone is really looking forward to seeing the kids get out there to have some fun and enjoy a great day of rugby league.”

Hurtz said teams from Redlands, Tenterfield, Warwick and our very own Gremlins will gear up for the carnival, using the day as a warm-up before the season kicks off in the coming weeks.

“It will be great to see the community get around the club before our season starts in a couple of weeks.”

The carnival has been organised by former Gremlins player Troy Colley, who wanted to give back to his community in a difficult time.

Hurtz said Colley has organised a ‘massive’ water drop for our region, with water donated to those who need it most.

“The water will be distributed to the two water outlets that we have here in town.

“QFES (Queensland Fire and Emergency Services) will be getting some too,” he said.

The carnival will be held this Saturday, March 14 with games kicking off on Sullivan Oval from 9am and 9.30am from Crisp Oval.

For more information visit Redlands4Stanthorpe rugby league carnival on Facebook.

rugby league sport stanthorpe gremlins
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans

      Bad news for Peter Rabbit fans
      • 11th Mar 2020 12:30 PM

      Top Stories

        DON’T MISS OUT: Celebrate Granite Belt women

        DON’T MISS OUT: Celebrate Granite Belt women

        News “Our area is bursting with women who are helpful, good, doing things unseen”.

        Coronavirus panic leaves rural residents vulnerable

        premium_icon Coronavirus panic leaves rural residents vulnerable

        Health At-risk shoppers miss out on crucial items as panic buyers stockpile

        YOUR SAY: The future of facility up for debate

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: The future of facility up for debate

        News Readers have weighed into discussion about what should be done with one of...

        Stanthorpe born Archbishop has died

        premium_icon Stanthorpe born Archbishop has died

        Religion & Spirituality Archbishop had retired to “heavenly” Stanthorpe