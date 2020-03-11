Raring to go: Carnival right around the corner

AROUND THE CORNER: The Redlands4Stanthorpe rugby league carnival will kick off on Saturday morning.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The long-awaited Redlands carnival is just around the corner, with more than 1500 people and players anticipated for the day.

Gremlins junior vice president Mitchell Hurtz said there will be 12 games played across the day, with players aged from Under 7s right through to senior teams taking the field.

“Everyone is really looking forward to seeing the kids get out there to have some fun and enjoy a great day of rugby league.”

Hurtz said teams from Redlands, Tenterfield, Warwick and our very own Gremlins will gear up for the carnival, using the day as a warm-up before the season kicks off in the coming weeks.

“It will be great to see the community get around the club before our season starts in a couple of weeks.”

The carnival has been organised by former Gremlins player Troy Colley, who wanted to give back to his community in a difficult time.

Hurtz said Colley has organised a ‘massive’ water drop for our region, with water donated to those who need it most.

“The water will be distributed to the two water outlets that we have here in town.

“QFES (Queensland Fire and Emergency Services) will be getting some too,” he said.

The carnival will be held this Saturday, March 14 with games kicking off on Sullivan Oval from 9am and 9.30am from Crisp Oval.

For more information visit Redlands4Stanthorpe rugby league carnival on Facebook.