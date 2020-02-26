Rare snake species slithers into Southern Downs

SUPER EXCITED: Snake Catcher Drew Godfrey has been involved with snakes his entire life but had never seen an Australian Coral Snake.

ONE Southern Downs snake catcher has been left elated after catching a snake species rarely seen in the wild or captivity.

Drew Godfrey from Stanthorpe Snake Relocation was responding to an Amiens housecall earlier this month to catch a Dwyer's Snake, an already rare species, when the property owner asked him to identify another, even more unusual, find.

Mr Godfrey quickly recognised the snake as an Australian Coral snake, who despite covering a large region of Queensland, is scarcely seen above ground.

For the snake catcher, who had been around snakes his entire life, it was the first time he had even seen the species.

"I was already super excited to see the Dwyer's Snake, but when I saw the Coral snake, the Dwyer's almost seemed like nothing in comparison," Mr Godfrey said.

The Amiens landowner had previously called Mr Godfrey about the species on his property but Mr Godfrey was out of town, missing his chance to catch a glimpse.

"I was in Moree and I almost drove back three hours just to see it," he said.

RARE FIND: Drew Godfrey holds the Australian Coral snake in his hand as it attempts to shed.

The snake is weakly venomous and nocturnal, meaning they're not a threat to most residents.

Mr Godfrey, who caught the animal before recent rains, believed it had abandoned its habitat due to prolonged drought.

"I'd say its been forced out of the environment, if it's the second one in a month or two, it's because it's really dry," he said.

"The ground may have been to hard to burrow through."

When Mr Godfrey caught the animal, it was struggling to shed its skin and later died under his care.

"Snakes need the right humidity to slosh their skin off," he said.

"This snake had the skin coming off in pieces which just goes to show how dry the drought is."

Luckily, rain has since alleviated most of Mr Godfrey's concerns about the reptiles in the region, meaning it may be the last time for a while he would catch another Australian Coral snake.

"I've only had two calls in the last month," he said.

"The whole ecosystem needed this drink. They were getting so desperate that I was even hesitant to release the snakes because there might have been too many in one spot and not enough prey to go round.

"Now I have three different species of frog on my property alone. It goes to show they're all coming back."