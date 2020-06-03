Rare peek inside luxe Hemsworth mansion

Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay mega-mansion has become one of the most talked about homes in Australia - and he has given fans a rare glimpse inside the sprawling $20 million compound.

The actor and his wife, model Elsa Pataky, shared a video to Instagram that showed them dancing to the fast-paced EDM song Freaks by Aussie DJ Fisher. Sitting at their dining table, Thor's lair was on full display in the background and provided a tiny peek at what his luxury home looks like.

While the complex is over the top in size on the outside, inside the couple has gone with a tasteful and relaxed style that matches the coastal way of life they enjoy with their three children.

Natural light swamps the family areas that open up to the infinity pool and patio.

The dining and lounge rooms are open plan and adopt a clean and contemporary feel with boho elements. The large table is made of wide rustic timber planks and contrasts nicely against the pale walls and modern white sofa and lounge chairs.

A big fireplace is the centrepiece of the room and features a beautiful black and white painting hanging above it.

Massive floor to ceiling windows encase the space, allowing natural light to flood the family area. The rooms open out to the 50-foot rooftop infinity pool and patio - where fully grown palm trees were planted within the concrete structure.

The home has been styled with touches of family friendly luxury.

After years of construction, the home neared completion before Christmas. It features six bedrooms, a gym, steam room, media room, games room, and vast outdoor living and play areas. Hundreds of solar panels have also been incorporated into the design to power the home.

Before the family moved in, Hemsworth gave fans a small look inside when he shared an Instagram post of a mural he commissioned to fill a "big empty wall" inside the property. Artist Otis Hope Carey created the mural to symbolise "ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people" and the ocean.

"In this piece, Otis utilises traditional symbols and imagery in grandiose scale in a display of contemporary practice and thought," Hemsworth wrote alongside the photo.

The eye-catching artwork takes up an entire wall in the mansion.

The Hemsworths bought the 4.2 hectare property for $7 million in 2014 and lived in the original eight-room Balinese-style home before deciding to knock it down and rebuild.

A development application was first lodged with Byron Shire Council in late 2016 and approved in March 2017. The application estimated the total cost at $8.8 million, but the completed mansion is expected to be worth close to $20 million.

The project endured scrutiny throughout construction and was branded "obscene, greedy, flashy and vulgar" by irate locals.

Last year Hemsworth was named Hollywood's second highest paid actor with a salary of $US76.4 million ($112.8 million) for his roles in the Avengers finale and Men In Black: International.

The home also features hundreds of solar panels built into the design.