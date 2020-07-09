Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DINNER IS SERVED: A Noosa photographer has captured an eastern osprey providing lunch for the young. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography
DINNER IS SERVED: A Noosa photographer has captured an eastern osprey providing lunch for the young. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography
Pets & Animals

THAT'S A MOUTHFUL! Photographer captures wildlife in action

Matt Collins
9th Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Noosa photographer has captured some remarkable shots proving a mother's work is never done.

Noosaville's Lance Hunt from FreeLance Photography caught the shots at the Mangrove Boardwalk of an eastern osprey catching breakfast for its hungry offspring.

Nice catch: Eastern Osprey catches a good size bream for offspring’s morning feed. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography
Nice catch: Eastern Osprey catches a good size bream for offspring’s morning feed. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography

"I am normally through that area from 6am until 8.30am," Mr Hunt said.

"I was probably about 80m from the birds when I took these photos."

As the photos show, the babies were obviously being fed well with some good size bream and mullet on the menu.

DINNER IS SERVED: Noosa photographer captures eastern osprey providing lunch for the young. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography
DINNER IS SERVED: Noosa photographer captures eastern osprey providing lunch for the young. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography

This isn't the first time Mr Hunt has captured some impressive photos of Noosa wildlife.

"My best and most exciting photos were six months ago when I caught a goanna raiding the nests of water birds," he said.

"He was in and out of the water checking the banks for eggs in the nests.

"I had never seen a goanna swimming in the water before."

Mr Hunt said he “had never seen a goanna swimming in the water before”. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography
Mr Hunt said he “had never seen a goanna swimming in the water before”. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography

The experienced photographer was keen to get back to the mangroves and photograph the osprey babies before his trip to hospital for neck surgery next week.

"I am determined to photograph them before my operation," he said.

noosa osprey feeding photography
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

        premium_icon Tourism the ‘future of the Southern Downs’

        Council News Professionals are on the way to change how the region gets an edge over its competition in attracting visitors.

        Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        premium_icon Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        News Hundreds of fireys desperately needed ahead of Qld bushfire season

        Trailblazing businesswoman leaves mark on community

        premium_icon Trailblazing businesswoman leaves mark on community

        News At 80, she bought two hotels and became the oldest woman in Australia to obtain a...

        Granite Belt missing chance to fill food lovers’ bellies

        premium_icon Granite Belt missing chance to fill food lovers’ bellies

        News Home to fine wine and quality produce, the region has one simple way it can...