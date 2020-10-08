RANSACKED: Applethorpe dealership’s shock break-in

OBSCURE THEFT: Barry Arentz’s Applethorpe business was broken into, with thieves stealing obscure items.

OWNERS of an Applethorpe car dealership have been left shaken after their office and shed was broken into and ransacked by thieves.

Stanthorpe Auto Sales’ Aerodrome Rd business was broken into last Friday night between 6.30pm and 9am, according to Stanthorpe police.

An initial search of the business uncovered no missing property, Stanthorpe police officer-in-charge Gerard Brady said.

However, business owner Barry Arentz said he has since found several of his belongings missing.

“We did lose some stuff; when the police came out I didn’t realise a couple of model cars had been stolen,” Mr Arentz said.

“We’ve found other things missing too – a whipper snipper, a brand-new radio, and the model cars.”

The car dealership, which has been operating for 13 years, has never had any difficulties before, according to Mr Arentz.

Barry and Cheryl Arentz were left rattled by the theft. Photo Ewan Leighton / Stanthorpe Border Post

Mr Arentz said the break-in had made him question whether it was worthwhile staying in business.

“It’s an invasion of your privacy; you think you live in a nice world, with nice people and then you have something like this happen and you feel sick,” he said.

“We can’t help sometimes if money is here, but it worries you a little bit that someone might break in one night.”

Investigations into the break-in are ongoing, however Mr Arentz said he wasn’t too confident the culprit would be caught.

“(The police) fingerprinted everything and there wasn’t a fingerprint anywhere,” he said.

“I would suspect it’s someone who has been out here, could have even been someone who’s paid money and tried to come and get it back.”

If anyone has any information contact Stanthorpe police on 4681 6400 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

