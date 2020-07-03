Rangers explore alternatives for overflowing parks

OVERFLOWING: Girraween National Park has been inundated with eager tourists looking to get back in touch with nature.

TEMPORARY carparks have sprung up at national parks across the Granite Belt to accommodate a high influx of tourists exploring the region.

Rangers at Girraween National Park are now using the sites helipad to provide eager explorers safe carparking alternatives, while two main carparks remain full.

Acting ranger in charge Andrew Chishoom said foot traffic through the national park was almost double what it had been in previous years.

“It’s comparable sort of to Easter holiday type numbers,” he said.

“There’s at least double, easily, the number of people here. We are getting unusually large numbers for this time of the year.

“But I think there’s something about having been locked in after COVID and being released has somewhat increased our numbers to an unusual level.”

The national park was briefly closed during peak coronavirus restrictions and are still limited on the number of people using the campgrounds.

Mr Chishoom said there had been significant measures taken to police the numbers allowed in the campgrounds.

“We’ve dramatically cut the number of people that are able to camp at this time,” he said.

“Each ground is limited to 20 people, due to the shower facilities that are available.”

While typically busier on Fridays to Sundays, Mr Chishoom said the school holidays had also increased the numbers walking through the park.

He said rangers were always prepared for high volumes of people however stressed the importance of respecting the national park.

“That’s a general rule that we always advocate, staying on the paths,” he said.

“For the more adventurous person, there are back areas that you can track through.

“But generally speaking, our normal day trippers, we tend to prefer they stick to the trails.”