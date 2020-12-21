Menu
Warm Butter Cake with fresh cherries
News

Rambling Tart overjoyed at early Christmas gift of rain

Krista Bjorn
21st Dec 2020 3:00 PM
AFTER missing out on most of the heavy rains, last night we finally got a humdinger of a storm that has given us glorious mud and luscious green grass.

We’re so grateful.

It is a comforting thing to know our animals will have plenty of grass to eat in the months ahead.

The overcast but sticky, hot weather has kept this Canadian gal indoors a lot. I dash out in the mornings to water, but then I happily hide away in the airconditioned house working on all sorts of projects.

For work I’ve been doing a lot of photo shoots in the area, as well as building two websites for local businesses.

We’re almost done and our clients are excited to launch them both soon. I love being part of helping businesses in our region flourish.

I’ve also been baking for a client, lovely warm butter cake drizzled with thick eggnog and served with fresh cherries.

It is pure comfort food and not too sweet, so it’s been a lovely addition to afternoon tea.

Some tea and cake to enjoy this summer.
The mouse plague continues unabated.

The traps in the house have occupants every day.

When I toss them out the back door, the geese and magpies happily gobble them up.

I finally got our Christmas tree put up over the weekend. Every year we choose a live fruit or nut tree to cover with Christmas baubles, then plant it in our orchard in the new year.

I set it up on the veranda this year so I can see it from my office and smile.

It’s such a cheery welcome to us as we ascend the back steps after a day of work or running errands.

The next few days will be busy as I finish up work for our clients, and then I get a couple of weeks off to thoroughly enjoy the holidays and bake delicious goodies for Christmas and get caught up on reading and movie-watching.

Wishing you all a beautiful holiday season!

