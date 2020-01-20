Rainfall brings cheer to region

WATER WONDERLAND: Jaspa Vincent uses the wet weather to his advantage. Picture: Rach May

MORE than 100mm of rainfall has fallen in parts of the ­Granite Belt over the past few days.

Quart Pot Creek is looking its healthiest in more than 12 months, while Accommodation Creek at Ballandean is flowing for the first time in more than a year.

In the past seven days ­Stanthorpe has exceeded its January rainfall average of 96mm, with a total of 117mm falling.

The latest dam level updates were on Saturday that saw Storm King Dam receive 45mm, with council staff reporting a 14cm rise in the dam levels.

That will reportedly buy an extra two weeks’ worth of water for the area.

Leslie Dam could have an additional six months’ worth of water, with rain boosting the dam capacity from 4.52 per cent to 6.4 per cent, while ­Connolly Dam saw 31mm.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the intensity of rainfall would depend upon the town’s water supply.

“We had 65mm of rain in a single day in December, which added a week’s worth of supply to the dam,” Cr Dobie said.

“We won’t stop carting water in until we have six months of water in the dam.

“Storm King Dam has that name for a good reason.

“We do get some excellent falls in that area and we could get the dam half-full in a day but only with some really high-intensity rain.

“While that looks unlikely, it will be very welcome for our rural landholders, who desperately need rain in their water tanks.”

As for the remainder of the week, the Bureau of Meteorology are forecasting more rain on the way.

“We should have showers and thunderstorms for the next week,” a BoM spokesman said.

“However it is likely to be more short-lived and smaller totals but will still see a few more millimetres.

“That rainfall will pick up at the end of week, partially around Saturday.”